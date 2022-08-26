Abused dog

Dog severely mistreated Even though a badly mistreated dog has been adopted, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the prior owner or owners.

Even though a badly mistreated dog has been adopted, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the prior owner or owners. The Franklin County Humane Society took possession of the dog on Nov. 24 and named her Mercy Jean. They said she had been a stray for over a week at the intersection of Cresthill Drive and Riverside Drive in Bassett near the Blackberry Road area. When the dog was brought to Franklin County she was found to be emaciated, her nails were painted hot pink and she was discovered to have been a victim of sexual abuse. Injuries to her face led them to believe something caustic had been thrown in her face, causing burns to her skin, eyes and tongue.