Community Calendar

Friday, August 26, 2022
Monday market at Fairystone

Friday, Aug. 26

Stuart Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. until noon.

Movie on the lawn at 8:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Branch Library.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast buffet from 6-10 a.m.

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building, Calloway Drive.

Uptown Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 65 West Main Street from 7 a.m. until noon.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Front Porch Fest at Spirithaven Farm from Sept. 1-4 in Stuart. The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source will perform.

Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

