‘Flash’ forward? Embattled Ezra Miller reportedly took a meeting with Warner Bros. to discuss the movie’s future

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After the actor’s repeated run-ins with the law, including arrests for harassment, accusations of assault, a burglary charge and more, it’s understandable Warner Bros. Discovery is nervous about its $250 million investment in the Ezra Miller-headlined The Flash.

Weeks after Batgirl, a much more moderately budgeted film by comparison, was shelved by the studio, The Hollywood Reporter notes Miller appeared at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank to take a meeting with top execs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy regarding the project’s future.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, recently said they were now seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues,” and wanted “to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with [their] past behavior.”

According to the trade, however, the mea culpa came after Miller learned the execs were willing to scrap the big-budget superhero film entirely.

A source told THR that Miller wasn’t particularly upset at the negative headlines they’d generated, but was willing to play ball for the sake of the Scarlet Speedster. “They care about The Flash,” the source said of Miller. “It’s one of their favorite characters to play.”

Although no parties commented officially on the sit-down, Miller was said to be “apologetic” and willing to do whatever it took to make sure the movie meets its June 23, 2023, release date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.