“I quit”: Shia LaBeouf claims Olivia Wilde is lying about his getting “fired” from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

In a recent Variety feature, actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde expounded on how she got Harry Styles the lead role in her new movie Don’t Worry Darling: She had to fire Shia LaBeouf.

However, the actor claims it’s not true — and he’s provided receipts to the trade as proof.

Wilde explained that while she was an “admirer” of the embattled actor’s work, “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.”

She commented, “He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy … I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work.”

Further, she said she felt the need to “protect” her cast from the actor.

For his part, Shia showed Variety texts and emails reportedly sent before and after the recasting was done, and a message to her after Wilde’s feature piece broke.

“You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse,” the actor reportedly said.

In the email, LaBeouf alluded to his troubled past, battles with alcohol and accusations he was abusive to recording artist FKA Twigs while they were dating.

“I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling …,” he told Wilde.

“I reached out to you a few months ago to make amends; & I still pray one day, you can…forgive me for the failed collaboration we shared.”

That said, LaBeouf insisted to the director, “Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth…”

