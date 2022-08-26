Friday, August 26, 2022
Netflix’s workplace comedy ‘Blockbuster’ debuting November 3

Netflix has announced that a titular workplace comedy set in the country’s sole surviving Blockbuster store will debut on November 3.

WandaVision co-star Randall Park stars in the sitcom, along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero; Park plays Timmy, “an analog dreamer living in a 5G world,” who, along with his co-worker and longtime crush Eliza (Fumero), fights to stay relevant.

“The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection,” Netflix teases.

The 10-episode Blockbuster series also stars J.B. Smoove from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Endlings star Kamaia Fairburn and In The Heights Olga Merediz.

For the record, the last remaining Blockbuster is still operating in Bend, Oregon — and was itself the subject of a Netflix documentary.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

