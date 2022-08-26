Friday, August 26, 2022
Sovah here to stay

Sovah CEO: Not closing or selling
Sovah Health-Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas appeared before City Council at a regular meeting Tuesday night to dispel rumors about the current status and future plans of Martinsville’s only hospital. He said the hospital was in a good position financially and had no plans of closing. Many of the rumors circulated when it was learned that the Martinsville hospital announced in May it would pause its obstetrics program.

