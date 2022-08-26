WHEE sports

High school football

High school football begins today. Week #1 has Franklin County at Bassett, Liberty Christian Academy at Magna Vista and Carroll County at Patrick County. Martinsville is off for week #1 and will open their season next Friday at Glenvar.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

Washington had the day off yesterday and will play the Reds at home tonight. Washington is 42-83 on the season, last in the National League East. The Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.