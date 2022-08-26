Friday, August 26, 2022
Uptown Partnership director resigns

Uptown Partnership announced today that it executive director, Kathy Deacon, has resigned.

The Martinsville Bulletin is reporting that the Uptown Partnership has announced that its executive director, Kathy Deacon, has resigned. She will leave in September, and a search for Deacon’s replacement is underway. Deacon joined Uptown Partnership in May 2021 as its first executive director. There was no reason given for her leaving or where she may be going.

