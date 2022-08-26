Friday, August 26, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Me TimeKevin Hart stars as a stay-at-home dad who reconnects with a former friend for a wild weekend together in the new comedy.

Partner TrackA hardworking lawyer balances her career ambitions and her love life in the new romantic drama series.

Mo: A new heartfelt comedy about a Palestinian refugee’s life in Texas and his journey to United States citizenship.

Hulu
Mike: Explore the ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s boxing career and personal life in this new limited series starring Trevante Rhodes.

Apple TV+
See: Stream the third and final season of the Jason Momoa sci-fi drama series as Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe.

Prime Video
SamaritanSylvester Stallone stars as a reclusive legend hiding in plain sight in the new action film.

Happy streaming!

