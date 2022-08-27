Saturday, August 27, 2022
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

staff
By staff
0
17642
Monday market at Fairystone

Saturday, Aug. 27

Uptown Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 65 West Main Street from 7 a.m. until noon.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Front Porch Fest at Spirithaven Farm from Sept. 1-4 in Stuart. The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source will perform.

Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Previous articleSunny with a high of 88 today
Next articleWHEE sports
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

WHEE sports

Dailies

Sunny with a high of 88 today

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE