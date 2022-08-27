Sunny with a high of 88 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and thus localized flooding. We remain in a period of active afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day until late in the work week. A cold front crosses the region by Thursday, giving us a couple dry days. Temperatures warm up for the weekend and into next week until the front brings in slightly cooler weather.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: