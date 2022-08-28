WHEE sports

High school football

Franklin County 21, Bassett 17

Liberty Christian Academy 40, Magna Vista 0

Carroll County 56, Patrick County 25

Prince Edward 21, Chatham 6

Dan River 46, Tunstall 20

Dinwiddie 55, G.W. Danville 3

Martinsville was off for week #1

College football

In college football, UNC beat Florida A&M 56-24 Saturday. Virginia Tech begins their season at Old Dominion Friday night, UVA plays its first game of the season at home against Richmond on Saturday and UNC plays at Appalachian State next on Saturday.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Reds beat the Nats last night 6-2. The two teams play again today. Washington is 42-85 on the season, last in the National League East. The Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.