Thursday, September 1, 2022
HomeSportsSerena Williams to step onto US Open court against No. 2 ranked...
Sports

Serena Williams to step onto US Open court against No. 2 ranked player in 2nd round

staff
By staff
0
8
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Serena Williams is set to begin her second-round match of the U.S. Open against the WTA No. 2-ranked player Anett Kontaveit of Estonia Wednesday night.

Williams defeated 80th-ranked Danka Kovinić of Montenegro in two sets, 6-3, 6-3, on Monday night, in an electric match that could have been her last professional singles appearance. Following her win, a celebration for Williams was held at center court, including appearances from tennis legend Billie Jean King and a taped message narrated by Oprah.

All eyes have been on Williams, 40, who had announced earlier this month in a personal essay for Vogue that she would be “evolving away” from tennis. If she loses tonight, it will end a nearly three-decade-long dominant career in professional tennis.

But she won’t be done at the U.S. Open in Flushing: Williams will also reunite with her older sister Venus Williams to play a doubles first-round match on Thursday night.

Williams has won 23 major singles titles — the most in the Open Era for men or women — but is in pursuit to notch one more at Arthur Ashe Stadium, on the same court she won her first major title in 1999.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article19-year-old man charged with murder in random shooting rampage in Detroit
Next articleJackson residents face clean water crisis — as state, local leaders point fingers
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE