Community Calendar

Thursday, September 1, 2022
Monday market at Fairystone

Thursday, Sept. 1

Front Porch Fest at Spirithaven Farm from Sept. 1-4 in Stuart. The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source will perform.

Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Monday, Sept. 5

Labor Day

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace, 9 a.m. to noon at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Patrick County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the school board office.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Savory September: The Art of Tailgating from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Bassett Heritage Festival, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Bassett.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Music Night at Spencer-Penn at 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

Martinsville School Board meets in Council Chambers at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

