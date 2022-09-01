CPSC recalls UPPAbaby strollers due to laceration risk

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

(NEW YORK) — More than 14,000 strollers are being recalled due to an issue that can cause amputation or laceration if a child’s fingertips get caught.

The recall, posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday, said the recall impacts UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller’s – which were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids as well as online on Amazon.

According to the notice, the stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can harm a non-occupant child’s fingers if they get caught in the opening while the stroller is in use.

CPSC said it was aware of at least one incident resulting in a fingertip amputation to a child who was not in the stroller while it was being used.

Consumers are advised to “immediately” stop using the recalled strollers and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.

UPPAbaby did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.