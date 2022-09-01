Thursday, September 1, 2022
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrate eighth wedding anniversary

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary this week while on the Mediterranean island of Menorca for their annual “Wade World Tour.”

“It’s been 8 years now married to my best friend and a lifetime to go. There have been tears and tantrums, triumphs and tremendous gratitude of our love,” Gabrielle posted on Instagram with a montage of photos and videos from the couple’s wedding day, vacations they’ve taken together, family moments and more.

“I love your evolution and your readiness to look at yourself FIRST before pointing any fingers. I love watching you throw caution to the wind and lead in ways we’ve never seen before,” the Think Like A Man star continued. “May this journey of ours always be filled with joy and laughter and compassion and grace. I love you baby, forever. Happy Anniversary”

Wade shared a gallery of photos of his wife and commented, “8 of them thangs already!? That’s the way ‘our’ love goes! Happy Anniversary G “Mutha**** Union.”

The NAACP Image Award-winning actress and the former NBA star were married in 2014 at the Chateau Artisan Castle in Miami. They are parents to 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, as well as Wade’s 20-year-old son, Zaire, 15-year-old daughter, Zaya and 8-year-old son, Xavier.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

