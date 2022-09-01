Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix rom com ‘Irish Wish’

Good Morning America

Lindsay Lohan‘s second project in her deal with Netflix has just been announced. The streaming service behind LiLo’s upcoming holiday film Falling for Christmas just announced she will star in a romantic comedy called Irish Wish.

Lohan will reteam with her Christmas movie director Janeen Damian for the project. She’ll take on the role of Maddie, who sees the love of her life getting engaged to her best friend.

“Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland,” the producers explain, but just before the pair are set to marry, “Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be.”

“With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely,” Netflix teases.

In February of this year and with her legal troubles in the rearview mirror, Lohan told Good Morning America she was ready for a comeback. “I think it takes time — just really a lot of soul-searching and taking time for you,” she explained. “And really, a lot of it was change of scenery, people, places and things — a lot of that made a big difference.”

Lindsay added, “Not filming for so long and not, you know, making movies for a long time, especially during the pandemic, that really made me appreciate it more and miss it so much more that I knew I was ready to come back.”

