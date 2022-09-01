Thursday, September 1, 2022
WHEE sports

High school football

Week #1

  • Franklin County 21, Bassett 17
  • Liberty Christian Academy 40, Magna Vista 0
  • Carroll County 56, Patrick County 25
  • Prince Edward 21, Chatham 6
  • Dan River 46, Tunstall 20
  • Dinwiddie 55, G.W. Danville 3
  • Martinsville was off for week #1

Week #2

In high school football this Friday Bassett is at Liberty Christian Academy, Magna Vista is at Dan River, Martinsville plays at Glenvar and Patrick County is at Floyd County.

College football

Virginia Tech begins their season at Old Dominion Friday night, UVA plays its first game of the season at home against Richmond on Saturday and UNC plays at Appalachian State next on Saturday.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Nats beat the A’s yesterday 5-1. Washington is 44-86 on the season, last in the National League East. The Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.

