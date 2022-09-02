Friday, September 2, 2022
‘House of the Dragon’ beats Stallone’s ‘Samaritan’ on streaming charts

There be dragons … at the top of the streaming charts. HBO’s already-renewed House of the Dragon again topped all competition for last week, according to streaming service aggregator Reelgood.

Dragon remained perched in the #1 slot of Reelgood’s streaming Top Ten list for the week ending August 31; Sylvester Stallone‘s Amazon superhero pic Samaritan made its streaming debut in second place.

Netflix’s thriller series Echoes took the third spot, followed by Disney+’s Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in fourth place.

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg‘s Netflix comedy film, Me Time, rounded out the top five.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

