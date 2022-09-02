Jennifer Hudson to reunite with Simon Cowell on first episode of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

The first guest on Jennifer Hudson‘s new talk show will be a blast from the past: her former American Idol judge Simon Cowell.

Hudson came in seventh place in the third season of the show, which was won by Fantasia Barrino — but Hudson went on to become an EGOT winner.

The first installment of the syndicated The Jennifer Hudson Show will mark the first sit-down between Cowell and Hudson since the reality competition.

The chat show’s premiere on Monday, September 12, will also feature a birthday party for its host, who turns 41 that day.

