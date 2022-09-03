WHEE sports

High school football

Week #2

Amherst County 40, G.W. Danville 25

Liberty Christian Academy 35, Bassett 15

Chatham 35, Tunstall 0

Magna Vista 35, Dan River 14

Floyd County 32, Patrick County 12

Martinsville 21, Glenvar 14

College football

Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech Friday night 20-17. UNC is 1-0 and plays at Appalachian State today at noon and UVA plays at home against Richmond today with the kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Mets beat the Nats yesterday, 7-3. The two teams play again tonight. The Nats beat the A’s yesterday 7-5. They begin a three-game series tonight. Washington is 45-87 on the season, last in the National League East. The Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.