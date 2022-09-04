Sunday, September 4, 2022
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

staff
By staff
0
17875
Monday market at Fairystone

Monday, Sept. 5

Labor Day

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace, 9 a.m. to noon at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett. 

Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4. 

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Martinsville Speedway 75th anniversary celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. at the speedway. Track laps for fans in their personal vehicles, hot dogs, pepsi drinks, cake, live music (bring chairs) all free. 

Thursday, Sept. 8

Patrick County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the school board office.

Friday, Sept. 9

In Henry County the Treasurer’s and Commissioner of Revenue’s Office will be closed and the PSA office will be unable to take payment due to a software upgrade that will be conducted.

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Savory September: The Art of Tailgating from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Bassett Heritage Festival, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Bassett.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Music Night at Spencer-Penn at 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

Martinsville School Board meets in Council Chambers at 6 p.m. 

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Previous articlePedestrian Fatality in Collinsville
Next articleWHEE sports
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

WHEE sports

Dailies

Partly sunny with a high of 80 today

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Obituaries

WHEE sports

Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville

Partly sunny with a high of 80 today

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

WHEE sports

Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

WHEE sports

Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE