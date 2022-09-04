Community Calendar

Monday, Sept. 5
Labor Day
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace, 9 a.m. to noon at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.
Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.
Martinsville Speedway 75th anniversary celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. at the speedway. Track laps for fans in their personal vehicles, hot dogs, pepsi drinks, cake, live music (bring chairs) all free.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Patrick County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the school board office.
Friday, Sept. 9
In Henry County the Treasurer’s and Commissioner of Revenue’s Office will be closed and the PSA office will be unable to take payment due to a software upgrade that will be conducted.
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Savory September: The Art of Tailgating from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Bassett Heritage Festival, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Bassett.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Music Night at Spencer-Penn at 5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Martinsville School Board meets in Council Chambers at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.
Thursday, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.