Obituaries

11/26/1944 - 09/03/2022
Isla Collins Scarce, 77, of the Whitmell community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born in Axton, Va., on November 26, 1944, a daughter of the late W...
Passed 09/01/2022
Audrey O'Dell Nester, 77, of Walkertown, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. She was born in Henry County, Va., to the late Lem Carter and Ruth Snow Carter. In addition to h...
05/19/1931 - 08/15/2022
Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr., age 91, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Fieldale, Va., on May 19, 1931, to Gilbert Harrell Sr. and Bessie Wheeler Harrell. He was preceded by his loving...
02/19/1996 - 08/24/2022
Christopher Stephen Hill, "Xcells" former E-Sports Professional, 26, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1996, in Greensboro, North Caroli...
09/16/1938 - 08/14/2022
Orlando Buford Galloway, 83, departed this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Bishop House Hospice Facility, Wentworth, N.C. He was born to George and Pearl Millner Galloway, on September 16, 193...
04/27/1948 - 08/28/2022
Everett Wayne Wilson, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 27, 1948, in Martinsville, to the late Joseph Everett Wilson and Gladys Wilson...
Passed 08/05/2022
Winnie Marie Dillard departed this life on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Community Hospital in San Bernardino, California. She was born in Henry County, Virginia to the late Josephine Dillard. She gradua...
10/26/1950 - 08/24/2022
Wanda S. Spencer, 71, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Franklin County on October 26, 1950, to the late Posey Mitchell...
12/01/1941 - 08/24/2022
George Richard Littles, 80, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Richard was born on December 1, 1941, to the late George Glenwood and Annie Lankford Littles. He re...
Passed 08/20/2022
Benjamin Harrison Mullins Sr. 89, transitioned on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Pentecostal Asse...
05/07/1959 - 08/21/2022
Jimmy Lee Keith, 63, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born May 7, 1959, in Russell County, Virginia to the late Delmar Blaine Keith and Pauline Keith. Jimmy was self-e...
08/01/1941 - 08/20/2022
Carolyn Livengood Foley, 81, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born August 1, 1941, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Charles Wesley Livengood and Irene Mozelle ...
02/13/1933 - 08/20/2022
Phyllis Barker McMillan, 89, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 13, 1933, in Greyson County, Virginia, to the late Barney F. Barker and Gen...
04/22/1961 - 08/19/2022
Jimmy Lynn Taylor, 61, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home. He was born April 22, 1961 in Rocky Mount, VA to Betty Lou Robertson Taylor and the late James Calvin Taylor...
06/08/1942 - 08/19/2022
Mary Victorine Bowman Koger, 80, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home. She was born June 8, 1942 in Draper, Virginia, to the late John Bowman and ...
07/16/1935 - 08/19/2022
Charles "Charlie" E. Spencer, 87, of Martinsville, Va., passed on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 22 , 2022, at 1 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Chur...
04/12/1955 - 08/17/2022
Clayton “Clay” Keith Puckett, 67, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born April 12, 1955, in Martinsville, to the late Elbe...
07/06/1943 - 08/18/2022
Mildred Hairston Adams, 79, of Martinsville, passed on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 6, 1943, in Henry County, to the late George and Sadie Matthews Hairston. She had ...
07/09/1955 - 08/15/2022
Frances Jeanette Denham Morris, 67, of Henry, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home. She was born July 9, 1955, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Harvey Daniel Denham and ...
10/22/1936 - 08/15/2022
Doris McGuire Herndon, 85, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born on October 22, 1936, to Roy Lee McGuire and Virginia Jane Hairfield McGuire. In addition to her pa...
08/15/1926 - 08/13/2022
Anne E. Mayo, 95, of Galax, Va. passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Waddell Nursing Home. She was born on August 15, 1926, in Leesville, Va. to the late Leo Douglas English and Charlotte Cart...
10/05/1960 - 08/13/2022
Norman Carson Meeks, 61, of Penhook, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home. He was born October 5, 1960, in Martinsville, to Mary Katherine Moore Wall and the late Clyde Norman ...
04/24/1967 - 08/13/2022
Helen Jo DeShazo, 55, of Spencer, Va. passed away at her home with a smile on her face on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born April 24, 1967 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Thomas Dalton DeShazo ...
08/22/1940 - 08/12/2022
Roger B. Riggs, 81, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Greensboro. He was born on August 22, 1940, in Montcalm, W.Va., to the late Ivory Floretta Riggs and H...
01/26/1974 - 08/12/2022
Timothy Murrell Lewis, 48, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at his home. He was born January 26, 1974 in Lancaster, South Carolina, to Dollie Marie Edwards Martin and the late Mur...