Sunday, September 4, 2022
HomeDailiesWHEE sports
DailiesSports

WHEE sports

staff
By staff
0
21266

High school football

Week #2

  • Amherst County 40, G.W. Danville 25
  • Liberty Christian Academy 35, Bassett 15
  • Chatham 35, Tunstall 0
  • Magna Vista 35, Dan River 14
  • Floyd County 32, Patrick County 12
  • Martinsville 21, Glenvar 14

College football

UVA beat Richmond Saturday 34-17 and UNC defeated Appalachian State 63-61. Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech Friday night 20-17. 

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Nats beat the Met yesterday, 7-1. The two teams play again this afternoon.  Washington is 46-87 on the season, last in the National League East. The Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.  

Previous articleCommunity Calendar
Next articleObituaries
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Partly sunny with a high of 80 today

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville

Partly sunny with a high of 80 today

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE