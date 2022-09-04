Sunday, September 4, 2022
Partly sunny with a high of 80 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is centered along the Mid-Atlantic coast with low pressure stalled across the Ohio Valley. Increasing chances for showers thunderstorms are expected today into Monday as moist southeast wind flow increases across the region. The best chance for measurable rainfall is expected along and west of the Blue Ridge. Daily chances for showers and a few rumbles of thunder continue through the week, with rainfall looking hit or miss. Temperatures are expected to remain seasonably mild through the week, associated with elevated humidity.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
