In Brief: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies past ‘Black Panther’, and more

Sean Penn and Ben Stiller on Tuesday were among 25 “high-ranking officials, representatives of the business and expert communities, as well as cultural figures” banned from Russia by that country’s foreign ministry, according to Deadline. Penn traveled to Ukraine earlier this year, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and filming a documentary about the conflict with Russia for VICE. Stiller visited Ukrainian refugees in Poland in June before traveling to Kyiv and, as part of his work representing the United Nations Refugee Agency, got to spend time with Zelenskyy on World Refugee Day…

Top Gun: Maverick has topped $700 million in North America, surpassing Marvel’s Black Panther, which grossed $701 million in 2018. The film added $7.9 million between Friday and Monday, bringing ticket sales to $701 million. According to Paramount, Maverick is the only film to ever be #1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays, Variety reports. Globally, Top Gun: Maverick is currently the 12th-biggest movie, and poised to take over 11th place from Disney’s Frozen II, which currently boasts a global gross of $1.45 billion…

Peacock has canceled Rutherford Falls, the series co-created by Ed Helms and Michael Shur, after two seasons, according to Entertainment Weekly. Starring Helms and Jana Schmieding, the show followed two best friends navigating their fictional town’s complex history. The show drew positive reviews for its strong characters and Native American representation when it premiered in 2021…

