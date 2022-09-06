‘She-Hulk’ smash-ing: Urban Decay reveals branded new cosmetics line

Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Marvel Studios

You might not be able to transform into a 7-foot tall rage monster, but you can still steal attorney’s Jennifer Walter‘s look, thanks to Urban Decay.

The cosmetics brand has just unveiled its She-Hulk Eye Shadow Palette, a Marvel Studios licensed collectible eyeshadow palette containing “13 silky-yet-strong vegan eyeshadows,” including “supercharged shimmers, mega-impact mattes, and duochromes. Plus an extra large HULKED-OUT shade for layering over any look.”

The shades all bear fun, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law-themed names like Gamma Glow, Thunder Clap, No Further Questions, and naturally, Hulk-Out.

And best of all, you won’t have to rip open your favorite outfit to get in on the fun.

The kit retails for $45.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

