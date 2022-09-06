‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Gabby’s fantasy suite dates turn into a nightmare

ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Gabby and Rachel arrived in gorgeous Mexico on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette — the first of a two-part fantasy suites week — joined their final three men.

Gabby’s first overnight date began with her and Erich taking a lovers leap into a natural spring from platforms set at varying heights. Later, over dinner, he confessed that he was in love with her and didn’t want to leave the competition without her. They capped the date off with a night in the fantasy suite.

Gabby’s date with Johnny ended on a sour note when he revealed that he wasn’t ready to get down on one knee. The news came as a “punch in the gut” to Gabby, who sent Johnny home, explaining that she wouldn’t settle for less than an engagement at the end of her journey.

Unbeknownst to Gabby, things were about to get worse after Jason, ahead of his overnight with her, confided to host Jesse Palmer that he also wan’t ready to put a ring on it.

Meanwhile, Rachel’s first two overnight dates with Aven and Tino each ended with a trip to the fantasy suites and both men feeling more confident than ever about their relationships with her. She has one more date left with Zach before deciding who she’ll bring home to meet her family.

The episode ended in a cliffhanger when Erich, arranged an impromptu meeting with Gabby to express his displeasure with her potentially spending a night with the other two men — an issue she thought they had settled off-camera during their overnight. The meeting left her questioning whether or not he was really “her guy” after all, and if she would end up leaving the competition alone.

Part two of The Bachelorette‘s fantasy suites week continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

