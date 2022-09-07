Canada stabbing attack: These are the victims who died in the massacre

COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images

(SASKATCHEWAN, Canada) — Officials have released the identities of the victims killed in a string of stabbings across Canada’s Saskatchewan province over the weekend.

Brothers Myles Sanderson, 30, and Damien Sanderson, 31, are suspected of carrying out the deadly stabbing spree in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday, between the James Smith Cree Nation and the town of Weldon, located northeast of Saskatoon, authorities said.

The first 911 call about a stabbing was received around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and police began receiving additional calls from multiple locations minutes later, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead with “visible injuries” on Monday in a heavily grassed area near the stabbing sites, police said. Investigators are still searching for Myles Sanderson, who may be injured and seeking medical attention. He is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to still be in the provincial capital of Regina, according to authorities.

An additional 19 people were injured, but officials will not be releasing their identities, according to the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

The families of those killed appeared at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

These are the victims killed in the attacks:

Thomas Burns, 23, of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Carol Burns, 46, of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Gregory Burns, 28, of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Gregory Burns was the son of Brian Burns and Bonnie Burns, who were also killed in the attack. He was known by the nickname “Jonesy,” the family said.

Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Bonnie Burns, 48, of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Bonnie Burns was a member of the Dakota First Nation and was married to Brian Burns.

The couple was married for 15 years and there were known to always laugh and joke, their family said during the news conference.

Their son, Gregory Burns, was also killed in the attack. The couple has three more sons, and Bonnie Burns lived for her children and taking care of their home, the family said.

Earl Burns, 66, of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Lana Head, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Christian Head, 54, of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Wesley Petterson, 78, of Weldon, Saskatchewan

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Melissa Gaffney, Teddy Grant and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.