WHEE sports

High school football

Week #3

In high school football this Friday Dan River is at Bassett, Gretna is at Magna Vista, Martinsville travels to Morehead and North Stokes plays at Patrick County.

Week #2

Amherst County 40, G.W. Danville 25

Liberty Christian Academy 35, Bassett 15

Chatham 35, Tunstall 0

Magna Vista 35, Dan River 14

Floyd County 32, Patrick County 12

Martinsville 21, Glenvar 14

College football

On Saturday UNC is at Georgia State, UVA is at Illinois and Boston College is at Virginia Tech.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Cards beat the Nats yesterday, 4-1. The two teams play again tonight. Washington is 48-88 on the season, last in the National League East. The Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians are on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.