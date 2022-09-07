Viola Davis, Magic Johnson and more will guest on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show”s first week

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

The producers of The Jennifer Hudson Show have revealed the guests for the first week of the EGOT winner’s forthcoming talk show.

As reported, J Hud will reunite with her former American Idol host Simon Cowell for the first installment of the syndicated program, airing on her 41st birthday, Monday, September 12.

However, it has just been announced that NBA legend Magic Johnson will grace the second episode on September 13, as will country star Mickey Guyton, who will also perform.

September 14 will see comic and Insecure star Yvonne Orji join the newly minted talk show host; September 15 will feature Emmy-wining Ted Lasso lead and Hocus Pocus 2 star Hannah Waddingham; and the first week will wrap up with The Woman King lead Viola Davis.

Incidentally, Hudson only has one trophy on Davis in the EGOT category; the Fences actress has an Emmy, an Oscar and a Tony Award, but — as of yet — no Grammy on her mantel.

