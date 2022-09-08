‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ now streaming on Disney+

Marvel Studios

The fourth stand-alone Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is now streaming on Disney+.

As reported, the launch of the film celebrates Disney+ Day, the annual celebration of the streaming service owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Written and directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, the Marvel Studios movie again stars Chris Hemsworth‘s God of Thunder, as he — and his former flame Dr. Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman — do battle against Christian Bale‘s haunted, and haunting, Gorr the God Butcher.

The scarred, pale-faced baddie was shunned by his own god and decides that they all must die by his hand as revenge.

The movie is also available Thursday for purchase on HD digital for those who don’t subscribe to the streaming service.

The movie, which also stars Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Waititi himself, hits Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD formats on September 27.

