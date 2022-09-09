Friday, September 9, 2022
Ana de Armas in tears as Marilyn Monroe pic ‘Blonde’ gets 14-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Fest

Cannavale, de Armas — Netflix

After stunning photographers and fans on the red carpet, Ana de Armas‘ trip to the Venice International Film Festival to promote her upcoming Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde, got even better Thursday evening.

When the movie’s premiere screening ended, the audience took to its feet and showered applause on the actress for 14 full minutes; de Armas blew kisses to the crowd and had tears streaming down her face, according to footage shot by those in attendance.

Joining de Armas on the red carpet were director Andrew Dominik, Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson. Variety reports that the surprise appearance of producer Brad Pitt, clad in a black tuxedo and black-and-white Adidas kicks, caused quite the commotion, as the COVID-masked star signed autographs and mugged for selfies with fans.

Brody plays Monroe’s ex-husband, playwright Arthur Miller, in the film based on Joyce Carol Oates‘ bestseller that shares the film’s title; Bobby Cannavale, who was also on hand at the screening, plays another of Marilyn’s exes, Joe DiMaggio.

Blonde debuts on Netflix on September 16.

