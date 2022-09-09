‘King Richard’ star Eman Esfandi to play ‘Star Wars’ fan-favorite character Ezra in ‘Ahsoka’ series

Lucasfilm — Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

What Star Wars fans had been speculating since it was announced Rosario Dawson‘s former Jedi Ahsoka Tano was getting her own Disney+ spin-off has come to pass: Ezra Bridger will appear in the show.

The young Jedi character was created for the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, but will be making his live-action debut in the forthcoming Disney+ series, with King Richard actor Eman Esfandi playing the part, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans had been positing Ezra would reappear in Ahsoka for some time: In season 2 of The Mandalorian, Dawson’s character revealed she’s hunting the Empire’s fearsome Grand Admiral Thrawn. Star Wars: Rebels‘ finale showed the military genius vanishing into hyperspace during a climactic clash with Bridger, never to be seen again — evidently until the new show starts.

Ahsoka will also star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Australian actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno. Hayden Christensen will also star in the series, the latter reprising his role as Ahsoka’s former master, Anakin Skywalker.

The show will hit Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.