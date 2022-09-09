Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentPaddington Bear bids farewell to his tea time pal Queen Elizabeth
NewsEntertainment

Paddington Bear bids farewell to his tea time pal Queen Elizabeth

staff
By staff
0
6
Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

One of Queen Elizabeth II‘s unlikely tea time companions bid her farewell in a post that has gone viral.

The lovable, stuffed Paddington Bear — arguably as English an icon as the queen — tweeted a photo of him and the monarch sharing their favorite snack: marmalade sandwiches.

“Thank you Ma’am. For everything,” read the sweet post, which has been liked nearly a million times.

The snap was from a short in celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee festivities in June; the production had the computer-animated Paddington surprised to learn he and the queen mum both shared a passion for the sweet sammies — and were even keen to stashing them on their persons.

The “Thank you” caption was a callback to a line of dialog in the short, uttered by James Bond series star Ben Whishaw, who voices the bear’s adventures.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleWilliam and Kate take on prince, princess of Wales titles from King Charles
Next article‘New Jack City’ star Allen Payne featured in new touring stage version
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE