Obituaries

Saturday, September 10, 2022
Neville Broaddus Frith

11/16/1954

- 09/03/2022

Neville Broaddus Frith, 67, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born November 16, 1954, to Willey Richard Broaddus III and Neville Watson Broaddus, who both preced...

Isla Collins Scarce

11/26/1944

- 09/03/2022

Isla Collins Scarce, 77, of the Whitmell community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born in Axton, Va., on November 26, 1944, a daughter of the late W...

Audrey O'Dell Nester

Passed 09/01/2022

Audrey O'Dell Nester, 77, of Walkertown, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. She was born in Henry County, Va., to the late Lem Carter and Ruth Snow Carter. In addition to h...

Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr.

05/19/1931

- 08/15/2022

Roy Gilbert Harrell Jr., age 91, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Fieldale, Va., on May 19, 1931, to Gilbert Harrell Sr. and Bessie Wheeler Harrell. He was preceded by his loving...

Christopher Stephen Hill

02/19/1996

- 08/24/2022

Christopher Stephen Hill, "Xcells" former E-Sports Professional, 26, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1996, in Greensboro, North Caroli...

Orlando Buford Galloway

09/16/1938

- 08/14/2022

Orlando Buford Galloway, 83, departed this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Bishop House Hospice Facility, Wentworth, N.C. He was born to George and Pearl Millner Galloway, on September 16, 193...

Everett Wayne Wilson

04/27/1948

- 08/28/2022

Everett Wayne Wilson, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 27, 1948, in Martinsville, to the late Joseph Everett Wilson and Gladys Wilson...

Winnie Marie Dillard

Passed 08/05/2022

Winnie Marie Dillard departed this life on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Community Hospital in San Bernardino, California. She was born in Henry County, Virginia to the late Josephine Dillard. She gradua...

Wanda S. Spencer

10/26/1950

- 08/24/2022

Wanda S. Spencer, 71, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Franklin County on October 26, 1950, to the late Posey Mitchell...

George Richard Littles

12/01/1941

- 08/24/2022

George Richard Littles, 80, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Richard was born on December 1, 1941, to the late George Glenwood and Annie Lankford Littles. He re...

Benjamin Harrison Mullins Sr.

Passed 08/20/2022

Benjamin Harrison Mullins Sr. 89, transitioned on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Pentecostal Asse...

Jimmy Lee Keith

05/07/1959

- 08/21/2022

Jimmy Lee Keith, 63, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born May 7, 1959, in Russell County, Virginia to the late Delmar Blaine Keith and Pauline Keith. Jimmy was self-e...

Carolyn Livengood Foley

08/01/1941

- 08/20/2022

Carolyn Livengood Foley, 81, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born August 1, 1941, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Charles Wesley Livengood and Irene Mozelle ...

Phyllis Barker McMillan

02/13/1933

- 08/20/2022

Phyllis Barker McMillan, 89, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 13, 1933, in Greyson County, Virginia, to the late Barney F. Barker and Gen...

Jimmy Lynn Taylor

04/22/1961

- 08/19/2022

Jimmy Lynn Taylor, 61, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home. He was born April 22, 1961 in Rocky Mount, VA to Betty Lou Robertson Taylor and the late James Calvin Taylor...

Mary Victorine Bowman Koger

06/08/1942

- 08/19/2022

Mary Victorine Bowman Koger, 80, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home. She was born June 8, 1942 in Draper, Virginia, to the late John Bowman and ...

Charles "Charlie" E. Spencer

07/16/1935

- 08/19/2022

Charles "Charlie" E. Spencer, 87, of Martinsville, Va., passed on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 22 , 2022, at 1 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Chur...

Clayton “Clay” Keith Puckett

04/12/1955

- 08/17/2022

Clayton “Clay” Keith Puckett, 67, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born April 12, 1955, in Martinsville, to the late Elbe...

Mildred Hairston Adams

07/06/1943

- 08/18/2022

Mildred Hairston Adams, 79, of Martinsville, passed on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 6, 1943, in Henry County, to the late George and Sadie Matthews Hairston. She had ...

Frances Jeanette Denham Morris

07/09/1955

- 08/15/2022

Frances Jeanette Denham Morris, 67, of Henry, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home. She was born July 9, 1955, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Harvey Daniel Denham and ...

Doris McGuire Herndon

10/22/1936

- 08/15/2022

Doris McGuire Herndon, 85, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born on October 22, 1936, to Roy Lee McGuire and Virginia Jane Hairfield McGuire. In addition to her pa...

Anne E. Mayo

08/15/1926

- 08/13/2022

Anne E. Mayo, 95, of Galax, Va. passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Waddell Nursing Home. She was born on August 15, 1926, in Leesville, Va. to the late Leo Douglas English and Charlotte Cart...

Norman Carson Meeks

10/05/1960

- 08/13/2022

Norman Carson Meeks, 61, of Penhook, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home. He was born October 5, 1960, in Martinsville, to Mary Katherine Moore Wall and the late Clyde Norman ...

Helen Jo DeShazo

04/24/1967

- 08/13/2022

Helen Jo DeShazo, 55, of Spencer, Va. passed away at her home with a smile on her face on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born April 24, 1967 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Thomas Dalton DeShazo ...

Roger B. Riggs

08/22/1940

- 08/12/2022

Roger B. Riggs, 81, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Greensboro. He was born on August 22, 1940, in Montcalm, W.Va., to the late Ivory Floretta Riggs and H...

