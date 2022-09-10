Saturday, September 10, 2022
HomeDailiesWHEE sports
DailiesSports

WHEE sports

staff
By staff
0
21458

High school football

Week #3

  • Bassett 63, Dan River 7
  • Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6
  • Martinsville 34, Morehead 21
  • Patrick County 34, North Stokes 0
  • E.C. Glass 49, G.W. Danville 0

College football

In college football UNC beat Georgia State 35-28, UVA is at Illinois and Boston College is at Virginia Tech.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Phillies beat the Nats yesterday, 5-3. The two teams play again tonight. Washington is 49-90 on the season, last in the National League East. The Braves lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians are on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.

Previous articleCommunity Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Rain with a high of 68 today

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Rain with a high of 68 today

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Rain with a high of 68 today

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE