Rain with a high of 68 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Widespread rainfall, some occasionally moderate, is expected today and tonight. Average rainfall amounts during this time frame will be around an inch across the south-central piedmont of Virginia and northern North Carolina piedmont. Consequently, there is a Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall tonight. Flooding of poor drainage and low-lying areas will be the main concern. There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall Sunday and Monday. Flooding of poor drainage and low- lying areas will continue to be the main concern. Otherwise, the rest of the week will be dry with no hazardous weather expected.

Here’s what’s happening:

High pressure over the northeast United States and wedged down the east side of the Appalachians tonight will move off the East coast Sunday. Deep moisture around the high, will lift over a stalled front along the Gulf Coast and into the Mid Atlantic region

resulting in widespread rain. A cold front tracking from west to east across the region on Monday will prolong the chance of rainfall, then dry weather is expected behind the front Tuesday through Saturday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: