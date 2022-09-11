Barricaded Subject

Sunday, September 11, 2022
Richard Perry Swisher

On September 10, 2022, at 3:30 pm, deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic assault call at 115 Lake Tree Dr., Martinsville, VA. When deputies approached the residence, a male subject slammed the door shut. As deputies attempted to enter the home, the subject brandished a machete at the deputies and made threats to kill them.

The subject was identified as Richard Perry Swisher. Deputies attempted to convince Swisher to exit the home, but he refused and stated he would kill anyone who came inside. Negotiators from the Sheriff’s Office responded and made continuous attempts to get Swisher to exit the home.

At approximately 6:40 pm, a tactical unit from the Sheriff’s Office made entry into the residence and took Swisher into custody. Richard Perry Swisher, 58, of 115 Lake Tree Dr., Martinsville, VA, was charged with the following.

  • Domestic assault and battery
  • Brandishing a bladed weapon with the intent to intimidate
  • Obstruction of Justice

Swisher is currently held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

