Sunday, September 11, 2022
HomeNewsLocalFatal crash in Pittsylvania County
NewsLocal

Fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

staff
By staff
0
12

PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle ran off left side the roadway, overturned in the median and came to rest in the southbound lanes.

The Ford was driven by Samuel C. Pickral, 26, of Hurt, Va. Mr. Pickral was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Arriana Wyatt, 24, of Hurt, Va. Ms. Wyatt was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Previous articleWHEE sports
Next articleForensic investigators work to give 9/11 families peace as they ID Ground Zero remains
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE