Fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle ran off left side the roadway, overturned in the median and came to rest in the southbound lanes.

The Ford was driven by Samuel C. Pickral, 26, of Hurt, Va. Mr. Pickral was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Arriana Wyatt, 24, of Hurt, Va. Ms. Wyatt was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.