WHEE sports

High school football

Week #3

  • Bassett 63, Dan River 7
  • Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6
  • Martinsville 34, Morehead 21
  • Patrick County 34, North Stokes 0
  • E.C. Glass 49, G.W. Danville 0

College football

In college football UNC beat Georgia State 35-28, Illinois defeated UVA 24-3 and Virginia Tech beat Boston College 27-10.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Phillies beat the Nats yesterday, 8-5. The two teams play again this afternoon. Washington is 49-91 on the season, last in the National League East. The Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Guardians are on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.

