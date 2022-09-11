Mostly cloudy with a high of 74 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Periods of rain are expected again today and tonight with isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain remains possible. Thus, the area remains at a “Marginal Risk” for excessive rainfall today and tonight. Localized flooding of poor drainage and low-lying normally flood prone areas will be the main

concern.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to accompany a cold front through the region Monday into Monday evening. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. There is a continued “Marginal Risk” for excessive rainfall Monday. Localized flooding of poor drainage and low-lying normally flood prone areas will remain the main concern

with any areas of heavy rainfall.

Here’s what’s happening:

Surface high pressure across the northern Mid-Atlantic region was slowly retreating. This pattern has resulted in a conveyor belt of deep moisture translating from the eastern Gulf through the Mid- Atlantic so widespread light rain and mild temperatures have dominated the weekend weather. By Monday, a cold front. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front. Then, dry weather with less humidity will spread into the area from the northwest Tuesday through Thursday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: