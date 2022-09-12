Monday, September 12, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment"Bring It On": Gabrielle Union address rumors of a potential sequel
NewsEntertainment

“Bring It On”: Gabrielle Union address rumors of a potential sequel

staff
By staff
0
4
David Livingston/Getty Images)

Bring on a Bring It On sequel.

It’s been 22 years since the 2000 cheerleading comedy came on the scene and fans still can’t get enough of it. And apparently, neither can Gabrielle Union, who appeared in the classic pop culture film as Isis, the captain of the East Compton Clovers cheerleading team.

Addressing the rumors of a potential sequel in the works, the actress told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve heard many takes over the years, but I’m hearing some really great takes from some big-name writers that are very surprising.”

Bring it On, baby, the gift the keeps on giving,” she added.

Union also dished on a potential storyline where her character is now a mother with a daughter following in her footsteps.

“Imagine if her daughter was, ya know, a high-stepper from Jackson State, Hawthorne State or Hampton. There’s so many forms of cheerleading that we don’t get to celebrate,” Union said. “The possibilities are endless.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleKing Charles III and Queen Camilla: Former press secretary on their bond
Next articleThree children dead after being found on beach at Coney Island, mother questioned: Police
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE