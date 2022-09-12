Monday, September 12, 2022
Eight firefighters injured, one remains hospitalized after fire trucks collide in New Jersey

WABC-TV

(PATERSON, N.J.) — Eight firefighters were injured when two fire trucks crashed into one another while responding to a fire in New Jersey, according to officials.

The trucks were responding to a fire at an electronic store when they collided at Broadway and Straight Street in Paterson, New Jersey, on Saturday, sending one truck crashing into the Golden Mango grocery store and the other into a tree, according to Paterson fire officials.

One firefighter remains in the hospital, a fire official told ABC News.

“Paterson’s Bravest are amazing individuals. Praying for their speedy recovery,” Jerry Speziale, Paterson’s public safety director of police and fire, tweeted.

The fire department in Hackensack, New Jersey, also arrived at the crash scene to evaluate the building and clear out debris, the department said on Facebook.

Riken Patel, the store manager of Golden Mango, told WABC that he was standing near the front of the store right before the crash happened.

“I was there one minute ago and I moved from there, and luckily I moved,” Patel told WABC.

Patel said no one inside the store was hurt.

