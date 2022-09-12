Tuesday, September 13, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentEmmys 2022: Jason Sudeikis wins Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
NewsEntertainment

Emmys 2022: Jason Sudeikis wins Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

staff
By staff
0
11
Chris Haston/NBC

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis collected his second-straight Emmy win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The actor admitted he was “not overly prepared” to accept the honor because he was pitted against an impressive list of nominees this year, and quickly thanked the cast and crew of the hit comedy series.  

“It’s a joy to get to work with you guys.  You guys are amazing,” he gushed, adding he was “truly, truly surprised and flattered” to take home the high honor.

It should be noted that an earlier skit may have spoiled the night’s big winner.  An animated bit involving The Simpsons jokingly crowned Homer Simpson the night’s winner, and he loudly bellowed, “I beat Jason Sudeikis!” 

Also up for a trophy was Donald Glover for AtlantaOnly Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Steve MartinBill Hader for Barry and The Great‘s Nicholas Hoult.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFamilies slam ex-NFL coach’s plea deal over DWI crash that left girl with serious brain injuries
Next articleEmmys 2022: Lee Jung-jae makes history with Lead Actor in a Drama Series win
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE