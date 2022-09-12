Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Emmys 2022: 'The White Lotus' wins Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Chris Haston/NBC

One of the final awards of the night was given to The White Lotus for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The show was a force to reckon with at the Monday night ceremony, taking home four previous honors.  Showrunner Mike White joked he had forgot to thank HBO the other two times he had been on stage.

He then threw it to executive producer David Bernad, who revealed The White Lotus had been a show in the making for 15 years before hitting the airwaves.  “It took the shared vision and unwavering trust,” he expressed. He also thanked the cast and crew for showing up “every day in the midst of global uncertainty, away from loved ones, and gave your heart, soul and passion to the show we came together as a community to try and make something special.”

Bernad also joked about needing to apologize to his parents for not becoming a doctor.  “I hope you finally forgive me,” he cracked.

Aside from winning Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, ﻿The White Lotus﻿ also picked up trophies for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Bartlett and Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for ﻿Jennifer Coolidge.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

