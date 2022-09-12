James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 4’ has begun filming

20th Century Studios

While a sequel to 2009’s Avatar hits theaters in December, Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron says cameras are already rolling on the fourth film in the series.

Cameron’s project was one of many teased at Disney’s D23 expo over the weekend, and he revealed some new footage from the upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

However, the Titanic and Terminator director isn’t resting on his laurels: While the team at New Zealand’s Weta Digital is putting the finishing touches on December’s film, cameras are rolling on the fourth installment, due in theaters in 2026.

The as-yet untitled third installment, which was shot concurrently with Way of Water, wrapped late in 2020 and is set for a December 2024 debut in theaters.

The original Avatar still sits at the top of the all-time box office chart, having made more than $2.8 billion in theaters worldwide to date — and that’s not counting the cash that will be added to the pot when the film is re-released in theaters September 23.

Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang return for Avatar: The Way of Water; joining them for the sequel will be Cameron’s Titanic star Kate Winslet, big-screen legend Michelle Yeoh and Emmy winner Edie Falco, among others.

