Live from New York…’Saturday Night Live’ returns October 1

Saturday Night Live will be back on October 1.

That’s the word from the iconic sketch show’s official social media accounts, which posted the date along with a highlight reel from its long history and a simple caption: “SEASON 48.”

The subsequent shows will be on October 8 and the 15th; no guests have been announced for the first shows of the new season.

In the past few weeks, SNL has polled followers as to whom should host and act as the musical guests this year.

SNL‘s largest cast ever has been culled down some recently: As reported, mainstays Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Aidy Bryant stepped away before the summer, along with Kyle Mooney. More recently, it was announced that Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari wouldn’t be back, either.

