1 person injured after package detonates at Northeastern University, school says

(BOSTON) — A package detonated at Northeastern University in Boston on Tuesday night, injuring a staff member, according to the school.

Boston EMS responded to an explosion at the university with one person transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police and officials.

In a statement to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB, Northeastern University said a package delivered to Holmes Hall “detonated when a staff member opened it. The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated.”

Police arrived on the scene shortly around 7:16 p.m. and evacuated the building, authorities told ABC News.

“The building has been evacuated and a notification was sent to the Boston campus at 7:55 p.m. urging people to avoid the area. We will update members of the Northeastern community when more information is available,” the university added.

Police for Northeastern University have urged people to avoid areas around the school’s Holmes Hall as they conduct an investigation into the incident.

The Boston Police Department’s bomb squad, Boston EMS and the Boston Fire Department are all on the scene investigating the incident, officials said.

Northeastern is a private research university located in Boston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

