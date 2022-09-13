Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Jason Sudeikis remaining mysterious about whether there’ll be more ‘Ted Lasso’

Apple TV+

With trophies in both hands backstage at the 74th annual Emmy Awards Monday night, repeat winner Jason Sudeikis was in the mood to celebrate.

However, he wasn’t in the mood to answer whether Ted Lasso would return for a fourth season.

When a journalist noted that the Apple TV+ show’s cast usually says “Ask Jason” when it comes to a return to the pitch, Sudeikis teased, “I think you’ve been misled.”

“I don’t know, it’s up to more factors than myself,” the former SNL star added coyly.

After jousting amicably with the reporter, Sudeikis allowed, “The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have tremendous people in production, post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. And so I couldn’t say yes or no.”

Sudeikis joked, “… as for season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer, because I understand that that’s helpful for headlines.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

